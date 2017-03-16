Maher chosen for leadership program

Greg Maher, executive director of the Leviticus Fund based in Tarrytown, was selected to participate in a training program staged by the BBVA Compass banking and financial organization and Opportunity Finance Network, a nationwide network of private financial institutions creating financing to serve low-income and low-wealth communities. BBVA Compass operates 672 branches in seven states.

Known as the Opportunity Fellows Program, it offers training in leadership and racial equity during various sessions spread over nine months. The training program features experts from the University of Alabama Collat School of Business and Race Matters Institute in Maryland.

The program began March 7 with a three-day session in Birmingham, where BBVA Compass has its headquarters. Twenty-five participants were selected from the 100 who applied.

The Leviticus Fund is a community development loan fund that has provided more than $75.7 million in lending to create and preserve affordable, special needs and emergency housing, early education centers and charter public schools for children of low-income families, community health centers and other community facilities that improve the lives of low-income residents within the tristate area

