Sister Finnerty named to CNR board

The College of New Rochelle has announced the election of Sister Kathleen Finnerty to its board of trustees.

Finnerty, an alumna of the college, is superior of the Ursuline Community at the Province Center in New Rochelle. She also provides new principal mentoring for Catholic elementary and high school students and is a board member of Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, and Iona Prep in New Rochelle.

Finnerty was associate superintendent for governance for the Diocese of Brooklyn, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New Orleans and assistant superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Wilmington.

