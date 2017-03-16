Bridgeman joins Goldberg Segalla

Marigold T. Bridgeman has joined the Goldberg Segalla office in White Plains as an associate in its Workers’ Compensation Practice Group.
Bridgeman has specialized in defending clients from workers’ compensation claims in New York state. She has experience appearing before the New York Workers’ Compensation Board, as well as preparing board applications and rebuttals. She also has experience managing criminal law matters and negotiating plea deals.
