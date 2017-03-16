Lewing promoted at KeyBank

KeyBank has promoted David W. Lewing to senior vice president and commercial sales leader for the Hudson Valley/Metro New York market. In the announcement, KeyBank said Lewing will lead a team serving midsize commercial clients while being responsible for new business development in the metropolitan New York area.

“This is an opportunity to take advantage of Dave’s impressive and diverse experience in this unique high-growth metro New York City marketplace, his commercial and capital markets product knowledge and leadership across a broad base of clients and prospects,” said Joseph F. Markey, market president for KeyBank in the Hudson Valley/Metro N.Y.

Lewing joined KeyBank in 2014 and has more than 30 years of commercial banking experience.

