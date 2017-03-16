Weigel named thoracic surgery chief

Westchester Medical Center Health Network has named Tracey Weigel as chief of thoracic surgery for its Valhalla, Poughkeepsie and Kingston campuses.

Weigel will oversee all thoracic surgery functions at Westchester Medical Center and Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway and Mary’s Avenue campuses in Kingston.

She has extensive clinical and research experience in the minimally invasive and robotic surgical treatment of thoracic malignancies and benign conditions and is a national leader in thoracic surgery. Weigel has been with the Maine Medical Center in Portland, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Pittsburgh, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

