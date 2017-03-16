St. Christopher’s renames residence hall

In a ceremony held on International Women’s Day, March 8, St. Christopher’s Inc. the Dobbs Ferry nonprofit dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families, named its all-female residential cottage after the late Joan Lerner, an alumna who remained dedicated to the organization. Residents and visitors at The Joan Lerner Residential Hall also will see a plaque in honor of the benefactor.

A $145,000 bequest from the Joan Lerner estate enabled St. Christopher’s to renovate the building, which now houses at least 24 residents in 12 rooms.

“Joan was an intelligent, generous and extremely ethical person,” said Hillary Ganton, her executor and close friend. “Joan spoke of her indebtedness to St. Christopher’s. At a time of great need, she was accepted into the organization and lived there for several years. She spoke about the ‘wonderful education’ she received which laid the foundation for a lifetime interest in literature and the arts.” “It was important to our team that we honor the legacy of Ms. Lerner,” said Ralph Herrera, director of operations at St. Christopher’s.

