Special honors from Family Services of Westchester

Family Services of Westchester’s Annual Star Gala will take place on April 20 at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. It will honor Bill Mooney, president of the Westchester County Association, and philanthropist Helen Tinch Williams, mother of stage and screen star Vanessa Williams.

Mooney will receive FSW’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award and Williams will be honored with the True Reflection Award.

Several notable celebrities from the world of sports also will be honored. Courtesy of longtime sponsor Steiner Sports, FSW’s 2017 Community All Stars include Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim and New York Yankees baseball legends Roy White, Ron “Boomer” Blomberg and John Wetteland. New York Football Giants Super Bowl MVP Ottis Anderson will host the gala’s live auction.

Proceeds from the event will fund social and mental health services for more than 30,000 individuals served by FSW each year through its human care programs.

“With so many stars on board to help us celebrate FSW and its accomplishments, this year’s gala promises to be our most exciting yet,” said FSW President and CEO Susan B. Wayne. “We are grateful for the kind and generous support of community leaders like Bill and Helen, who keep our mission in the forefront.”

