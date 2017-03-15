HVEDC EDs & MEDs Summit rescheduled for March 24

By John Golden

No Comment

Editor’s note: The date of the rescheduled HVEDC summit was incorrectly reported earlier today.  

The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. has rescheduled its second annual EDs & MEDs Summit, “Room to Grow,” for Friday, March 24, after Tuesday’s snowstorm forced organizers to postpone the event that had been scheduled that day.

The summit will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in The Nelly Goletti Theater at the Marist College Student Center in Poughkeepsie. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Keynote speaker will be Michael Dunn, senior vice president for innovation development at Georgia Pacific LLC, a company developing devices to monitor hygienic practices at hospitals and clinics. Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Laurence P. Gottlieb will moderate a panel discussion including nine health care executives and academic leaders in the region.

About the author

John Golden
As managing editor of the Business Journals, John Golden directs news coverage of Westchester and Fairfield counties and the Hudson Valley region. He was an award-winning upstate columnist and feature writer before joining the Business Journal in 2007. He is the author of “Northern Drift: Sketches on the New York Frontier,” a collection of his regional journalism.

