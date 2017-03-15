HVEDC EDs & MEDs Summit rescheduled for March 24

Editor’s note: The date of the rescheduled HVEDC summit was incorrectly reported earlier today.

The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. has rescheduled its second annual EDs & MEDs Summit, “Room to Grow,” for Friday, March 24, after Tuesday’s snowstorm forced organizers to postpone the event that had been scheduled that day.

The summit will run from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in The Nelly Goletti Theater at the Marist College Student Center in Poughkeepsie. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Keynote speaker will be Michael Dunn, senior vice president for innovation development at Georgia Pacific LLC, a company developing devices to monitor hygienic practices at hospitals and clinics. Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Laurence P. Gottlieb will moderate a panel discussion including nine health care executives and academic leaders in the region.

