Statewide Abstract to host seminar on 1031 exchange benefits

Statewide Abstract Corp., a White Plains-based provider of title insurance to the commercial and residential real estate industries, will host a free seminar on maximizing the benefits of a 1031 exchange on April 26.

Titled “Maximizing 1031 Benefits,” the seminar will be held at Westchester Hills Golf Club at 401 Ridgeway in White Plains at 3 p.m. The event will provide attorneys, real estate brokers and agents and accountants information on how to maximize their clients’ investment power and structure the most beneficial 1031 exchanges.

The event will be followed by a networking cocktail hour. To register, contact Mari Anastos at manastos@statewidea.com or call 914-683-5900.

