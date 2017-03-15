Two Roads Brewing of Stratford, Guinness collaborate on pair of small batch beers

Phil Markowski

Guinness & Co., the brand owned by Norwalk-based beverage giant Diageo, and Two Roads Brewing Co., based in Stratford, are collaborating to produce a pair of small batch beers to be released in May.

The first collaboration will be brewed at Guinness’ Open Gate Brewery, St. James’s Gate in Dublin and will be served to visitors of the Open Gate Brewery taproom. The second beer will be brewed at and served to visitors at Two Roads’ brewery, located at 1700 Stratford Ave.

“Two Roads is the nearest independent brewery to my house,” said Diageo Beer Co. USA President Tom Day. “I was in the brewery to try some of their new beers, and [Two Roads CEO Brad Hittle] kindly offered to show me around. We got to talking and the idea of a collaboration beer – which we believe is the first in Guinness history – seemed like an obvious one.”

The beers will be variations on Belgian “saison” brews, which typically are highly carbonated and fruity in taste. “We’ll be making beers that are distinctly Two Roads, distinctly Guinness, and with some classic Belgian farmhouse characteristics,” remarked Two Roads Brewmaster Phil Markowski.

Both beers will be released simultaneously on May 24 at launch events at the respective breweries.

