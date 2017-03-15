Stamford dental office manager pleads guilty to wire fraud charge

The office manager of a Stamford dental practice pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud connected to an identity theft-inspired defrauding of private insurance companies.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Elena Ilizarov, an office manager at Advanced Dentistry, was charged with submitting fraudulent bills to private dental insurance providers for services allegedly performed by a dentist who was briefly affiliated with Advanced Dentistry and retired in 2011.

Ilizarov was paid $581,729 by the insurance companies for the services allegedly performed by the dentist between 2011 and 2015. She also paid for the renewal of the dentist’s Connecticut dental license and controlled substance registrations and received liability insurance in the name of the retired dentist.

Ilizarov was arrested last June and released on a $500,000 bond. She faces a maximum prison term of 20 years. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Print