Fairfield’s Miro Kitchen closes

Miro Kitchen, a Fairfield-based restaurant specializing in Pacific Rim cuisine, closed on Monday after one year in business.

The exterior of Fairfield’s Miro Kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Miro Kitchen.)

In a message on its Facebook page, the restaurant stated, “It is with regret that we are announcing that due to some recent changes, Miro Kitchen has had to close. We wanted to thank our regulars (and not so regulars) as well as all of our customers for their loyal support over the past year. We wish the future occupants of this space success. While we won’t be posting on our social media accounts on a regular basis going forward, please continue to follow these accounts for updates. It has been a pleasure serving you.”

Miro Kitchen was at 1876 Black Rock Turnpike. Its co-owner, Eugene Kabilnitsky, previously ran the Italian-focused Tomato & Basil restaurant in the same space from 2010 to 2013. Nicole and Chris Gonzalez, the founders of the Hapa Food Truck in Stamford, co-owned Miro Kitchen and devised its menu mix of Hawaiian, Thai, Filipino and Asian-fusion meals.

