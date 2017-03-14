Contrafect CEO Gilman takes temporary medical leave

ContraFect Corp. chairman and CEO Steven C. Gilman is stepping away from his role as CEO at the Yonkers-based biotech company for an unspecified medical leave, the company announced Monday.

Gilman will remain as chairman and is expected to return to his CEO role in the third quarter of 2017, according to the company announcement.

The company’s board established an interim office of the CEO to handle Gilman’s duties. The four person team includes: Cara Cassino; executive VP of research and development and chief medical officer; Natalie Bogdanos, general counsel and corporate secretary; Michael Messinger, senior VP, finance and Josh Muntner, senior VP, business development.

“The company’s senior management team has worked seamlessly together since I have been CEO and I am confident that they will continue to drive ContraFect’s programs forward,” Gilman said.

ContraFect is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for drug-resistant infectious diseases.

Print