Ostman named CEO at Mental Health Association of Westchester

The Mental Health Association of Westchester appointed Charlotte Ostman as its CEO.

Ostman joined The Mental Health Association in May 2015 as chief strategy officer, a newly created role designed to assist the organization in responding to a changing field of health care. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree from New York University.

“I joined MHA because of its forward-thinking leadership and excellent reputation for high-quality behavioral health programs and services. It is a tremendous honor to have been chosen to lead the organization,” said Ostman. “The current health care environment is dynamic, but full of opportunity. I am excited to guide the next chapter of growth and innovation by maximizing the use of data and technology to deliver value-based care.”

Ostman will take over the role in June from Amy Kohn, who will retire after leading the mental health agency for 10 years.

“Over the past two years, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Charlotte as we developed, executed and sustained large-scale business initiatives and change efforts,” said Kohn “She has done an outstanding job, and I am confident her keen understanding of the complex behavioral health care world and her sharp acumen will continue to set MHA apart as an innovative leader in the community.”

Based in Tarrytown, The Mental Health Association of Westchester promotes mental health through advocacy, community education and direct services.

