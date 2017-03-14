Xerox and Praxair named among world’s most ethical companies

Two Fairfield County-based companies, Norwalk’s Xerox Corp. and Danbury’s Praxair Inc., were cited as being among the world’s most ethical companies of 2017 by the Ethisphere Institute, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based organization that measures corporate ethical standards.

Companies are ranked in the Ethisphere Institute’s annual listing based on five categories: ethics and compliance program, which makes up 35 percent of the total score; corporate citizenship and responsibility, 20 percent; culture of ethics, 20 percent; governance, 15 percent; and the combination of leadership, innovation and reputation, 10 percent. This year’s listing spanned 124 companies from across North America, Central America, Europe and Asia. Xerox has been cited on the Ethisphere Institute’s list for the past 11 years, while this is the first time Praxair has been included.

“At Xerox, we take great pride in our name being synonymous with innovation, quality and integrity,” said Jeff Jacobson, CEO of Xerox. “We are committed to doing business the right way, with the highest degree of ethics and in compliance with laws worldwide.”

“At Praxair, ensuring a culture of ethics and compliance is paramount to doing business the right way and is top of mind for all of our global employees,” said Steve Angel, Praxair chairman and CEO. “It is a great honor to be recognized as a world’s most ethical company and I thank all of our employees for their dedication to our core values and making this accomplishment possible.”

