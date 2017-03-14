Connecticut, NY have nation’s highest tax burdens

Connecticut residents have the second-highest tax burden in the country, topped only by New York, according to a new report by tax policy research organization Tax Foundation.

“Facts & Figures 2017: How Does Your State Compare?” found that 12.6 percent of Connecticutians’ income goes to pay taxes, second to New York’s 12.7 percent. New Jersey came in third at 12.2 percent, while Massachusetts was 12th at 10.3 percent.

The Nutmeg State was first in per capita income, at $68,704, and state income tax collections per capita, at $2,279; third in property tax collections per capita, at $2,774, and eighth in general sales tax collections per capita at $1,137.

The Empire State was fourth in per capita income, at $58,670; second in state income tax collections per capita, at $2,208; fifth in property tax collections per capita, at $2,581, and 37th in general sales tax collections per capita at $662.

The state with the lowest tax burden was Alaska, at 6.5 percent.

