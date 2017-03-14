Sessions retains Daly as U.S. Attorney for Connecticut

Deirdre M. Daly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, has announced that she will continue to serve in her office for another eight months after being asked last week to resign.

On March 10, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked all of the 46 remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by the Obama Administration to turn in their resignations. While this procedure is common when one presidential administration succeeds another, the process sparked controversy when Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to follow Sessions’ request; Bharara posted a message on Twitter on March 11 stating that he was fired.

Daly, however, was one of two U.S. attorneys asked by Sessions to stay in office; the other is Richard S. Hartunian of the Northern District of New York. Daly, who has served in the office since May 2013, is supported by 65 assistant U.S. attorneys and 52 staff members at offices in Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford.

“I thank the Attorney General and the administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October,” said Daly in a press statement. “I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the residents of Connecticut in my remaining time, and I will focus on an orderly transition as I complete what has been a rewarding tenure in the office.”

