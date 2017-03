Due to today’s snowstorm, PCSB Bank and its newly incorporated proposed holding company, PCSB Financial Corp., have extended the subscription offering for the bank’s mutual-to-stock conversion. The new deadline to purchase shares of common stock is 5 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The Stock Information Center at PCSB Bank’s headquarters in Yorktown Heights is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

