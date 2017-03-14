Stamford’s Revolution Lighting has bright 4th quarter, fiscal 2016

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc., based in Stamford, posted fourth-quarter revenues of $51.2 million, a 15 percent increase over fourth-quarter 2015’s results, as well as revenues of $172.1 million for fiscal 2016, a year-over-year improvement of 33 percent.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $500,000, or 3 cents per share. For the current quarter ending in April, Revolution Lighting said it expects revenue in the range of $30 million and full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

