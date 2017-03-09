Henkel acquiring Mexican hair care company

Henkel, the consumer goods giant that is moving its North American headquarters to Stamford this year, has announced a deal to acquire Mexico-based Nattura Laboratorios and its associated companies in the U.S., Colombia and Spain. Terms were not disclosed.

Nattura owns 11 professional hair care brands, including Paul Mitchell, Pravana and Tec Italy. For fiscal year 2016, the business generated sales of more than €100 million euros ($105.9 million).

Hans Van Bylen, CEO of the Düsseldorf-based company, said the acquisition “will expand our hair professional business in Mexico and further leverage our brand portfolio in the U.S. hair professional market.”

Pascal Houdayer, executive vice president responsible for Henkel’s beauty care business, said the deal “will complete our hair professional colorants core category and will reinforce Henkel’s global No. 3 position in this business.”

