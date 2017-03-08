Plans afoot to save two Fairfield County theaters

The show may prove to go on after all for a pair of county theaters that have been facing uncertain futures.

In Norwalk, the financially troubled White Barn Theatre Foundation has signed a contract with the property’s owner, 78 Cranbury Road LLC, to take over the 15-acre tract if the foundation raises $1.2 million by spring. The theater, which is near the Westport border, has been desperately trying to raise funds for some time; the homepage of its website loudly urges “Help Us Save White Barn Theatre.”

The White Barn, which opened in 1947, has garnered support from the likes of the Norwalk Land Trust, Norwalk Preservation Trust and Norwalk Historical Society since the city announced plans to build a 15-house development on the property in late 2015. That project has been delayed while the foundation and owner have continued to negotiate.

Meanwhile, in Fairfield, Keith Rhodes – who was appointed to the town’s Economic Development Commission in late 2016 – has launched an online petition to sell the Fairfield Community Theatre, which has been vacant since 2011, to a developer or other group.

Rhodes’ petition asks David Pollack and his family, owners of the site at 1424 Post Road, “to sell the property as soon as possible to allow for the theatre’s timely redevelopment and restoration as a performing arts space.”

As of this morning, the petition had been signed by 3,066 people and had a goal of 5,000. Pollack could not be reached for comment.

