Dutchess County Executive Molinaro appoints behavioral and community health commissioner

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro has appointed Anil K. Vaidian as Commissioner of Behavioral and Community Health.

Vaidian, who has more than 24 years of medical experience, has spent the last decade with the Rockland County Department of Health, most recently as the Director of Disease Control and Prevention. He previously served in Westchester County’s Division of Disease Control.

Prior to his tenure in public health, Vaidian served as assistant professor of medicine at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

Vaidian earned his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He holds a master’s degree in public health at Columbia University.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Viadian to Dutchess County and excited to have him lead the Department of Behavioral and Community Health in achieving our bold goal of being the healthiest county in New York state,” Molinaro said. “Dr. Vaidian’s wealth of experience in public health here in the Hudson Valley region makes him the right choice to lead this critical department.”

The appointment resolution was forwarded to the Dutchess County Legislature for approval at the March 14th board meeting. Following confirmation by the Dutchess County Legislature and approval by the state Department of Health, Vaidian is expected to begin serving as commissioner in late April.



