CVS to cut 99 jobs from Rockland distribution facility

CVS Health Corp. will consolidate distribution facilities for one of its affiliates, costing 99 jobs in Rockland County.

The company filed a required notice with the state Department of Labor on March 2 that 99 employees would be let go by the end of May from its facility in Chestnut Ridge.

The plant, according to a company spokesperson, is used as a long-term care distribution facility for Omnicare, an affiliate company of CVS. Omnicare, which delivers drugs and helps long-term care facilities manage medications, was bought by CVS in 2015 for $12.7 billion.

The work done at the Rockland County facility will be consolidated to Omnicare distribution centers in Ballston Spa and Plainview in New York and in Whippany, New Jersey, the company said.

“We made this difficult but necessary decision in order to better integrate and manage Omnicare’s long-term care distribution services to help better meet the needs of our long-term care clients,” said Gary Serby, a CVS Health spokesperson.

After CVS completed its purchase of Omnicare in 2015, the company announced plans to cut 232 workers, or about 40 percent of the employees at Omnicare’s Cincinnati headquarters. CVS Health has also made cuts in other parts of the business, including 600 corporate jobs in Rhode Island, Illinois and Arizona in November.

Employees were notified last week and will be eligible to receive severance benefits, including outplacement services, according to the company.

