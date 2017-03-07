DVB Commercial Realty of Norwalk expands into residential market

Norwalk-based DVB Commercial Realty has launched a division that will focus on residential real estate in Fairfield County.
The new division, called DVD Residential, will be headed by Michael Spremulli. In addition to his work in real estate, Spremulli is also the owner of Vision Musical Instruments, the Norwalk-based distributor of instrument lines including Merida Extrema Classical and Acoustic Guitars and LuLu Ukuleles.
