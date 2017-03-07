DVB Commercial Realty of Norwalk expands into residential market

By Phil Hall

Norwalk-based DVB Commercial Realty has launched a division that will focus on residential real estate in Fairfield County.
The new division, called DVD Residential, will be headed by Michael Spremulli. In addition to his work in real estate, Spremulli is also the owner of Vision Musical Instruments, the Norwalk-based distributor of instrument lines including Merida Extrema Classical and Acoustic Guitars and LuLu Ukuleles.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

