Xerox eyeballs Iowa market with Laser Resources acquisition

By Phil Hall

Xerox’s Global Imaging Systems (GIS) has acquired Laser Resources, a multibrand dealer that provides printing systems and managed services solutions within Iowa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Bob and Andy Lashier.

President and CEO Bob Lashier, who co-founded Laser Resources in 1991, will remain as president of the Grimes, Iowa-based company, while co-owner Andy Lashier will remain as executive president. The Norwalk-based Xerox stated that the acquisition will strengthens GIS’ presence in the Des Moines and central Iowa markets.

“As a leading multibrand dealer, Laser Resources expands our network of locally based companies who successfully provide end-users with industry leading technology and innovative services,” said Michael Pietrunti, GIS’ senior vice president of acquisitions, corporate services and marketing. “We’re joining forces with one of Iowa’s most respected and growing document solutions companies.”

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

