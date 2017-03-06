Senior housing complex nears completion in Stamford

A new 48-unit senior housing complex is set to officially open next month in Stamford.

Construction underway at Summer Place Senior Housing. Photo courtesy Kenneth Bronson Architects.

The five-story, 38,550-square-foot Summer Place Senior Housing is at 992 Summer St. at a downtown “infill” site – a vacant lot bordered by existing buildings – all will consist of 40 one-bedroom units and eight studio apartments. Federal Section 8 subsidies will be available for half of the complex’s housing units while the balance will be offered at below-market-rate affordable rents.

The complex was designed by Kenneth Bronson Architects of New Haven and was developed by the Housing Authority of Stamford d/b/a Charter Oak Communities through its development affiliate, Rippowam Corp., in partnership with Inspirica Inc., a Stamford-based community service agency. The facility, which will be opened in a ceremony scheduled for April 12, will replace the Housing Authority’s Czescik Homes, which is set to close this month.

