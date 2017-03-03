The challenge is on for Giving Day

On Giving Day, we come together as a community to support our neighbors and achieve something truly meaningful. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is spearheading the event on March 9 for the fourth year in a row.

While I was reflecting on past Giving Days, words from Winston Churchill echoed in my head. He once said “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” I truly believe that is why Fairfield County’s Giving Day has been so successful. It’s an opportunity for businesses and residents to “give where they live and work” and change not only our lives but also the lives of our neighbors.

What’s truly amazing about the day is that it’s an opportunity for each one of us to do something good for our community. And believe it or not it has been proven by many psychological studies that giving makes people happy. Giving back to the world around us gives the donor joy especially when one chooses to do so.

As an online event, the day is an easy way for community members who live or work in the region to donate to wonderful causes. This year, 431 nonprofits will be participating to raise much-needed funds for their organizations and to increase awareness about their amazing work throughout the region. Mark your calendar for 24 hours of giving.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and our champion sponsor Bank of America initiated the special day to empower the community and encourage local philanthropy across the many avenues of need including hunger relief, access to housing, educational opportunities for youth and adults, animal welfare, supporting arts and culture and so much more.

No matter how small or large the company, this is a perfect means to engage employees, involve customers, give back to the community and be a benevolent neighbor.

It’s easy. On March 9th, go to FCGives.org. Choose your favorite local causes. Select nonprofits you want to support. Donations as modest as $10 add up.

Last year, Fairfield County’s Giving Day had extraordinary results: $1.24 million was donated by 11,000-plus individuals for 410 nonprofits. Fairfield County is hopeful to break records again this year. Donations can be made starting at midnight, throughout the day and ending at 11:59 p.m.

While seeking your donations, nonprofits are competing for cash prizes throughout the day ranging from $250 to $25,000. We want to take this opportunity to thank our lead sponsor for the fourth year in a row, Bank of America, and our media partner, Hearst Media Group Connecticut; champion sponsor, Whole Foods Market; magazine sponsor, Moffly Media; media sponsors, News 12 Connecticut, Star 99.9 and 95.9 FOX and other Giving Day champions including TFI Envision, Day Pitney LLP, First County Bank, Webster Private Bank, Deloitte, Cummings & Lockwood, BlumShapiro, Neuberger Berman, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson and Wealth Enhancement for this online day of philanthropy. It’s not too late to include your company on our growing list of champions.

Nonprofits utilize every dollar donated. Fairfield County nonprofits help feed 1-in-10 Fairfield County families that struggle to find their next meal and 35,000 children living in food insecure households. They help bolster cultural programs, strengthen our schools, shelter the homeless, treat the ill, train the unemployed, protect our environment and so much more.

Whatever your passion is, you can make a difference. Remember, together we thrive! Every contribution makes Fairfield County a better place to work and call home.

Juanita T. James is president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community foundation. The group promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. For more information, go to fccfoundation.org.

