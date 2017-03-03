Empire State Realty Trust brokers 10 regional leases

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has brokered 10 leases on nearly 150,000 square feet of Class A office space in Fairfield and Westchester counties. The transactions were conducted between October 2016 and last month.

In Fairfield County, Empire State Realty brokered two deals at 100 Stamford Place (shown here):

Capital One North America leased 10,000 square feet, with Jay Hruska of Cushman & Wakefield as the tenant broker, and TigerRisk Partners LLP leased 4,900 square feet, with Barbara Segalini-Stilley of CBRE as the tenant broker.

Separately, Partner Reinsurance Company of the U.S. leased 56,700 square feet at 200 First Stamford Place in Stamford, with Edward Tonnessen of Jones Lang LaSalle as the tenant broker.

In Westchester County, there were three leasing deals at 10 Bank Street in White Plains:

Sidney Frank Importing Company Inc. leased 29,800 square feet, with Jay Hruska and Skip Lane of Cushman & Wakefield as the tenant brokers; CohnReznick LLP leased 13,000 square feet, with Gregg Metcalf of Jones Lang LaSalle, Michael Siegel and Gus P. Nuzzolese of Colliers International as the tenant brokers; and Mitsui Plastics Inc. leased 12,000 square feet, with Craig S. Ruoff of Cushman & Wakefield as the tenant broker.

There were four leasing deals at 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison: ONS leased 15,400 square feet, with Garry Klein of Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group LLC as the tenant broker; InsMed Insurance Agency Inc. leased 4,500 square feet, with Matthew Lisk of Cushman & Wakefield as the tenant broker; Genesis Capital Advisors LLC leased 1,500 square feet, with Stephanie R. Coleman of Colliers International; and JVN Global Inc. leased 1,000 square feet.

“We have seen a robust volume of lease transactions,” said Jeffrey H. Newman, senior vice president of ESRT. “Quality tenants are drawn to our properties’ convenient locations and superior amenities.”

Newman represented ESRT in the above transactions, along with Senior Leasing Associate Kimberly Zaccagnino and Leasing Associate Tara Long.

Print