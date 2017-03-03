Diageo expands ‘Learning Skills for Life’ program to D.C.

Norwalk-based beverage company Diageo is expanding its “Learning Skills for Life” bartending program into Washington, D.C. The program, designed to train unemployed and underemployed individuals, aims to provide the life and business skills needed to secure employment in the hospitality industry.

During the three-week program, students aged 21 and older receive intensive training in bartending and are taught life skills such as managing personal finances, interviewing, working in a team environment and writing resumes and cover letters.

Partnering with Diageo in the city are wholesaler Breakthru Beverage Washington, D.C., and the office of the city’s Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity Courtney R. Snowden.

Learning Skills for Life was first launched in the U.S. in 2014 at Diageo’s North American headquarters in Norwalk and expanded to Texas and Arkansas in 2015. The program in North America is based on similar programs funded by Diageo since 2008 throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Scotland, Germany, Ireland and South Africa. Diageo has had more than 115,000 graduates globally in the program.

