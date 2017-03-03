Chipotle opens in Dobbs Ferry

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its newest Westchester restaurant at 12 Lawrence St. in Dobbs Ferry this week.

The Denver-based fast-casual chain serves customizable burritos, tacos and salads. Chipotle operates more than 2,200 restaurants, including eateries in Rye Brook and White Plains.The restaurant’s hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.

The company recently completed the rollout of its “Smarter Pickup Times” technology to all its restaurants that offer digital ordering. The program allows customers who order digitally to benefit from “shorter and more accurate pickup times and the ability to reserve a future pickup time,” according to a press release. “The technology enhances all forms of digital ordering including web ordering (order.chipotle.com) as well as the company’s ordering apps for iOS and Android.”

Print