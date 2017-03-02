Northeast Private Client Group brokers two commercial property sales

Shelton-based Northeast Private Client Group has announced two recently closed transactions in Fairfield County.

The sale of the 28-unit Benham Apartments, a multifamily complex at 335 Benham Ave. in Bridgeport (shown here) closed on Jan. 12

for $1.9 million. The selling entity is affiliated with Navarino Capital Management of Bridgeport, an owner/operator of southern New England multifamily and commercial assets, and the buyer was a private investor based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The sale of a 9,000-square-foot mixed-use commercial property at 35 Kings Highway East in Fairfield closed on Jan. 10 for $1.1 million. The seller was Watch Hill Properties LLC of Stratford, a commercial property management and development firm. The buyer was BAO Partners LLC, a real estate investment firm based in Fairfield.

