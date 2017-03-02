Petco to open new store in Westport

Petco’s newest Connecticut retail store is set to open at 1850-1870 Post Road East in Westport.

Although the store’s first day of business is tomorrow at 9 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for March 4, at 8:55 a.m. The first 100 people entering the store that day who are Petco PALS Rewards members will each receive a $10 gift card, while the first 50 PALS Rewards members entering the store on March 5 will receive a free tote bag. Pet adoptions will be held on both days at the store.

The new Petco will also be home to a Vetco veterinarian clinic, which will be open seven days a week. This is the eighth Petco in Fairfield County – the company operates two retail stores in Norwalk and one in Bridgeport, Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk and Stratford.

Print