ArtsWestchester announces honorees for Arts Awards Luncheon

ArtsWestchester will recognize seven honorees for their contributions to cultural life in Westchester County during its annual Arts Awards Luncheon on April 5 at Brae Burn Country Club.

“For more than 40 years, the Arts Award has recognized individuals and organizations whose vision, commitment and leadership have enriched the cultural life of Westchester, its communities and its citizens,” ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam said. “This year’s event is expected to attract hundreds of people who will pay tribute to those who have a unique impact on the arts in our community.”

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the country club at 39 Brae Burn Drive in Purchase. Tickets are $85. The luncheon is made possible by Westchester Medical Center, Jacob Burns Foundation Inc. and Emily and Eugene Grant.



Awards presented at this year’s Arts Awards are:

The Emily and Eugene Grant Arts Patron Award to Lucille Werlinich, chair of the Purchase College Foundation

The Community Award to Westhab

The Education Awards to Scarsdale Adult School and Songcatchers Inc.

The Sophia Abeles Education Award to Marion Archer, teaching artist

The Arts Organization Award to Downtown Music at Grace

The President’s Award to The Katonah Museum of Art’s Himmel Award and Lecture

To buy tickets or for more information about the event and this year’s winners, visit artswestchester.org.

Print