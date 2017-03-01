Houlihan Lawrence moving into Conn. commercial real estate market

Westchester County-based real estate firm Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group is expanding into Connecticut, with agent Michael Rackenberg as team leader. Rackenberg will oversee agents Terry Baxendale, Jim Higgins, Peter Wells and Teresa Marziano and work out of the company’s headquarters at 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook and its residential brokerage office in Greenwich.

Houlihan Lawrence, which was acquired in January by Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America, has specialized in serving New York City’s northern suburbs, primarily as a residential brokerage. Its Fairfield County operation will focus on such communities as New Canaan, Greenwich and Stamford.

“Connecticut, much like New York, is experiencing renewed momentum in the commercial market from industrial, retail and health care industries,” Thomas LaPerch, commercial group managing director, said of the company’s decision to expand.

The new team has already secured deals in Fairfield County, with Baxendale securing the sale of 62 Mason St. in Greenwich for $2.8 million and Wells brokering leasing deals in Greenwich at both 86 Greenwich Ave. and 125 Mason St.

