Westport nursing home fined again by state health department

For the second time in less than a year, a Westport nursing home was fined by Connecticut Department of Public Health for its problematic treatment of patients.

Westport Rehabilitation Complex was fined $2,330 for five incidents that took place in 2015 and 2016. The facility was cited for providing the wrong medications to a patient for an overnight visit to a family’s home, for allowing a resident to wander out of the complex and down the Post Road, for failing to investigate a resident’s bruises and broken finger, for not investigating a resident’s charge of maltreatment by a nurses aide, and negligence in following a care plan that resulted in a resident from a wheelchair.

Last May, Westport Rehabilitation Complex was called to task by the Department of Public Health with a $650 fine for the inapproporate treatment of residents with pressure sores and for the improper handling of a patient during a lift that contributed to the individual receiving a broken leg.

