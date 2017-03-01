Comcast to resume YES Network programming on March 31

After more than a year’s absence, the YES Network is returning to the Comcast cable television lineup on March 31.

“YES will be relaunched in the areas in which it was previously carried, and Xfinity customers will be able to watch the March 31 New York Yankees-Atlanta Braves pre-season game live on YES at 7:30 p.m. ET,” said the sports channel in a statement on its social media pages. “Xfinity customers who previously received YES and did not change their level of service will automatically see YES on their lineup, in most cases in its previous channel location. A complete listing of YES’ channel locations on the Xfinity programming lineup will be available on YESNetwork.com prior to the March 31 relaunch.”

YES Network, which is co-owned by 21st Century Fox and Yankee Global Enterprises, was dropped by Comcast in November 2015 following a dispute over fees. The companies reached agreement to return the channel to Comcast’s cable offerings on Jan. 1 as part of a wider carriage agreement involving Fox News Channel and Fox Sports.

YES Network’s broadcasting includes coverage of games by the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club, along with sport-oriented news and talks shows.

