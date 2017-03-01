Norwalk insulation company sold to Daytona Beach firm

Daytona Beach, Fla.-based TopBuild Corp., which buys, installs and distributes insulation products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that it has acquired Mr. Insulfoam, a residential insulation company based in Norwalk, for an undisclosed amount.

According to TopBuild, Mr. Insulfoam had annual revenues of approximately $2 million. Mike Angotta, Mr. Insulfoam’s owner, has joined the management team at TopBuild’s TruTeam division, as has Bobby Cotten, owner of EcoFoam/Insulutions. The latter, a residential and light commercial installation company with locations in Colorado Springs and Denver, generated approximately $23 million of revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Those two acquisitions, along with previously announced acquisitions of Midwest Fireproofing, a heavy commercial insulation installer, and Valley Insulation, a residential insulation installer, are expected to contribute almost $41 million of annual revenue to TopBuild.

The Mr. Insulfoam and EcoFoam acquisitions were completed in February; the Mr. Insulfoam website has already been taken down.

