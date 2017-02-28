7Sisters Project to host summit at Manhattanville College

The 7Sisters Project, an initiative that works with colleges and universities at the forefront of the women’s movement, will hold a live talk-show-style panel for college-age girls at Manhattanville College on March 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Each 7Sisters Live Summit is a series of fast paced, unscripted conversations with a rotating panels of girls from diverse backgrounds sharing their feelings, opinions and views. The project was founded by Marilyn Fezza, a social entrepreneur and fashion executive and her daughter, Marisa.

Conversation topics range from body image and bullying to fashion and relationships. The conversations also invite participation from audience members.



The event, which will be held at the Berman Center Theatre on the college campus and streamed live online, is free for Westchester area college students. Students need to provide student identification for admittance.



For more information, visit the7sisters.com.

