Dick’s Sporting Goods announces opening events for Norwalk store

Dick’s Sporting Goods is readying its newest retail unit at 444 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk with a two-day special preview and a three-day grand opening event.

The store, which replaces a Sports Authority unit that closed last spring, will hold a preview opening on March 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and will officially open on March 17 at 8 a.m. Dick’s is coordinating special events from March 17-19 with product giveaway competitions for items including Adidas Go-To Performance T-Shirts and ASICS running shoes. New York Giants running back Paul Perkins will make a guest appearance at the store on March 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

Dick’s also printed an online coupon for $10 off any purchase of $25 or more during the Norwalk store’s grand opening weekend.

Print