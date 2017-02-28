Conn. is nation’s 12th ‘best state,’ says U.S. News

“We’re Number 12!” may not seem like much of a rallying cry. But given that Connecticut often ranks near the bottom in surveys about business-friendliness, taxes and the like, the Nutmeg State will probably take it.

In a new “Best States” report, U.S. News & World Report put Connecticut at No. 12, a position it secured by finishing No. 2 for gender equality, No. 3 for educational attainment, No. 3 for college readiness, No. 3 for state integrity and No. 7 for public safety.

The rankings are based on tens of thousands of data points provided by McKinsey & Company’s Leading States Index. In calculating the rankings, categories were weighted based on a national “citizen experience” survey, conducted by McKinsey, that asked people to prioritize each subject in their state and provide their levels of satisfaction with government services.

Two Connecticut residents who were particularly pleased with the state’s ranking were Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

“Our state residents should be particularly proud that their home state is a leader when it comes to gender equality and education, and home to some of the most educated and skilled workforces in the country,” Malloy said. “We have much more work ahead, but there is no denying the real progress taking place already.”

“I’m pleased that Connecticut has been recognized as a top state by the very residents who live and work here,” Wyman said. “Being ranked second in gender equality is especially relevant since it is directly related to the overall health and well-being of our families, our economy and the strength of our communities. We have more work to do, but this is a strong indicator that we are on the right track.”

Topping the “Best States” list was Massachusetts, which ranked first in education and second in health care, followed by New Hampshire and Minnesota. New York placed 17th. Last place belonged to Louisiana.

Print