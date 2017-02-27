Bridgeport drug rehab facility sells for $4 million

A drug rehabilitation facility at 425 Grant St. in Bridgeport has sold for $4 million, according to Steven Inglese, principal of commercial real estate firm The New Haven Group Inc.

The 160-bed, 60,000-square-foot property, one block from Bridgeport Hospital, was built in 1966 as a nursing home. It has operated in its current capacity for the past 15 years.

New Haven Group represented owner 425 Grant Street LLC in marketing and negotiating the transaction and procured the buyer, Grant Property Group LLC.

