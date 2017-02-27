Six firms ink lease deals worth $4.1M at 399 Knollwood Road in Greenburgh

Five law practices and an accounting firm have signed new or renewed leases totaling more than 22,000 square feet of office space at 399 Knollwood Road, a 152,000-square-foot building off Interstate 287 Exit 4 in the town of Greenburgh.

The lease deals are worth $4.1 million, said Jamie Schwartz, executive vice president of GHP Office Realty LLC, the Class A office building’s exclusive leasing agent.

Littman Krooks LLP, a law firm specializing in corporate and securities law, elder law, estate planning, special needs planning and special education advocacy, signed a seven-year lease renewal for 7,375 square feet of first-floor space. Craig Ruoff, senior director at Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.

Quinn Law PC signed a new seven-year lease for 6,420 square feet of second-floor space. Rick Rakow, president and CEO of Rakow Commercial Realty Group, brokered the deal for the law firm, which represents individuals, businesses and labor unions in criminal defense, labor disputes, disciplinary matters, civil litigation and personal injury cases.

Lyons McGovern LLP, a law firm specializing in the hedge fund and securities industries, and Colasanti & Iurato LLP, an accounting firm, expanded into 3,809 square feet of second-floor office space and renewed their lease for seven years. The two firms, which work cooperatively and share offices, were represented by Rakow.

Beck, Liebman & Petrone PC, a general law practice, renewed its 3,305-square-foot office lease on the second floor of the building for seven years. Rakow represented the tenant.

Horne & Childs, a law firm specializing in estate planning and family law, signed a five-year lease renewal for 1,539 square feet of second-floor space. Rakow also represented the tenant in that transaction.

Schwartz represented the owner of 399 Knollwood Road, SKA Equities LLC, in all of the lease signings. SKA Equities acquired the property from RPW Group Inc. in mid-2015 for $24.5 million.

Schwartz said 399 Knollwood Road is 97 percent occupied. He said the owner “plans on updating the common areas, bathrooms, building signage and the building’s façade beginning in the spring.”

