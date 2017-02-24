Ramirez joins First County Bank

Hugo Ramirez has joined the retail banking division of Stamford-based First County Bank as assistant vice president and manager of the branch at 660 Main St. in Norwalk.

Ramirez resides in Stamford and has more than 15 years of retail banking experience. He previously served as regional vice president for Patriot Bank. He has won numerous awards for his sales performance in retail, wealth management, small business, cash management and insurance products. He is an active member in the community with the chambers of commerce in Stamford and Scarsdale and Bedford, New York.