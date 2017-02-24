Mahopac-Carmel Chamber sets raffle for scholarships

The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce has announced that its scholarship raffle is underway.

“This raffle gives the chamber an opportunity to raise funds for scholarships, as well as, promote our members and the incredible destinations for boating, golfing and dining we have in Putnam County,” said Faith Ann Butcher, the chamber’s chairwoman.

The grand prize is a 2017 19-foot Stingray from Mahopac Marine, with choice of a trailer or a boat slip for one year. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department will also be providing boating classes to the winner to ensure safety on the water. The package is worth more than $35,000.

“Investing in the future of our community has always been important to my family and the chamber has played a large role in that,” said Charles Melchner Jr., whose family owns Mahopac Marine.

Second prize is golf foursomes at Centennial Golf Club, Mahopac Golf and Beach Club, Putnam County Golf Course and Garrison Golf Club. Third prize is $500 of local restaurant gift cards. The drawing will be held at noon on Father’s Day, June 18 at Mahopac Chamber Park in Mahopac.

In addition, there will be a $1,000 cash early-bird prize, which will be drawn at the chamber’s monthly mixer event at Mahopac Golf and Beach Club on April 13.

Scholarships go to high school seniors from the Mahopac and Carmel school districts. Last year, the chamber gave out $16,000 in scholarships.

Only 750 raffle tickets will be sold. They’re $100 each or three for $250, from the chamber office at 953 South Lake Blvd., or designated chamber members.