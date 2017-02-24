Murdock new corporate responsibility officer at Key Bank

KeyBank has announced that Renee Murdock will serve as corporate responsibility officer for the Hudson Valley/Metro NY market. She will be responsible for driving KeyBank’s Community Reinvestment Act compliance. Additionally, Murdock will work with community organizations on critical issues each faces.

KeyBank is working with The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and more than 80 community organizations and has committed to $16.5 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and investing and philanthropy over the next five years.

Murdock has more than 30 years of banking, community development and nonprofit management experience. She will split her time between KeyBank’s offices in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and Tarrytown. Murdock is the board treasurer for Commonwealth Housing Legal Services and a member of the members’ services committee for the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations.