Larceny minus restitution equals eight weekends for Yonkers bus owner

If you have a larcenous heart you’d better have a fat wallet, in case you are caught.

“In grand larceny, the more you can return in restitution, the better off you will be in regard to prison time,” said Robert Wolf, spokesman for the Westchester County District Attorney.

People v. Ahern and People v. Sollozzo illustrate the point.

William Ahern, owner of A Plus Transportation in Yonkers, and Anna Sollozzo, the Yonkers school transportation supervisor, worked out a scheme from 2012 to 2014.

Ahern submitted invoices for buses that were never dispatched for after-school activities. Sollozzo approved the invoices. Ahern deposited part of his payments in her personal bank account.

As Yonkers police closed in, Ahern agreed to wear a concealed surveillance camera and record a conversation with Sollozzo.

Both were convicted of grand larceny. Both were ordered to make restitution.

Sollozzo was told to repay $280,000 to the city of Yonkers and $28,708 in states taxes. Ahern had to pay $313,825 to the city.

Sollozzo repaid “exactly zero,” Wolf said, and was not particularly cooperative. Last June a county court judge sentenced her to state prison for two to six years.

Ahern has repaid everything, Wolf said.

On Feb. 16, he was sentenced to eight consecutive weekends in the county jail.

