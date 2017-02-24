Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club to open in Bethel

By Phil Hall

No Comment

Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club, an upscale men’s barbershop franchise, has signed a lease in Bethel’s PT Barnum Square Plaza at 106A Greenwood Ave. The store plans to open in April.

This is the sixth Kennedy’s franchise in Fairfield County, with other units located in Darien, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Stamford and Westport. The company also operates franchises in New Jersey and Florida.

RHYS Commercial broker Laura Manfro represented Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club in the transaction while Michael Dimyan of Tower Realty Corp. represented the landlord, Angela Carosella of Bethel Plaza Inc.

Print

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter