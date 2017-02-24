Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club to open in Bethel

Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club, an upscale men’s barbershop franchise, has signed a lease in Bethel’s PT Barnum Square Plaza at 106A Greenwood Ave. The store plans to open in April.

This is the sixth Kennedy’s franchise in Fairfield County, with other units located in Darien, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Stamford and Westport. The company also operates franchises in New Jersey and Florida.

RHYS Commercial broker Laura Manfro represented Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club in the transaction while Michael Dimyan of Tower Realty Corp. represented the landlord, Angela Carosella of Bethel Plaza Inc.

