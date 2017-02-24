Business Council of Westchester to host ‘Reimagining Our Downtowns’ panel

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

The Business Council of Westchester will host a panel discussion focused on the ongoing transformations of the downtown centers in Westchester’s major cities.
Part of the council’s KeyBank Speakers Series, “Reimagining Our Downtowns: The New Residential Model” will be held on March 7 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown.
During the discussion, panelists will share insight into what today’s urban dwellers are looking for. Those in attendance will also learn what Westchester’s cities can do in order to be seen as “go-to” communities.
Panelists will include:
 Seth Pinsky, executive vice president, RXR Realty
 James Driscoll, senior vice president, LCOR, Inc.
 Anthony Vulpi, development associate, Mill Creek Residential Trust
 Joseph Apicella, managing director, MacQuesten Development
Geoffrey Thompson, a partner with Thompson & Bender, will moderate the panel.
Admission is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. A table of 10 is $590.
For more information, visit the council’s website.

Print

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter