Business Council of Westchester to host ‘Reimagining Our Downtowns’ panel

The Business Council of Westchester will host a panel discussion focused on the ongoing transformations of the downtown centers in Westchester’s major cities.

Part of the council’s KeyBank Speakers Series, “Reimagining Our Downtowns: The New Residential Model” will be held on March 7 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown.

During the discussion, panelists will share insight into what today’s urban dwellers are looking for. Those in attendance will also learn what Westchester’s cities can do in order to be seen as “go-to” communities.

Panelists will include:

• Seth Pinsky, executive vice president, RXR Realty

• James Driscoll, senior vice president, LCOR, Inc.

• Anthony Vulpi, development associate, Mill Creek Residential Trust

• Joseph Apicella, managing director, MacQuesten Development

Geoffrey Thompson, a partner with Thompson & Bender, will moderate the panel.

Admission is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. A table of 10 is $590.

For more information, visit the council’s website.

