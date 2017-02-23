Wartburg invests $1M in assisted living facility renovations

Wartburg, the 150-year-old organization that provides residential and health care services to seniors, has completed a $1 million renovation project at the Meadowview Assisted Living Residence on its 34-acre campus in Mount Vernon.

Most of the work in the past year was in the 103-unit facility’s Gathering Lounge and surrounding common areas on the main floor. A Wartburg spokesperson said additional work included a complete overhaul of the main dining room, recarpeting of the second and third floors, wiring for Wi-Fi access and installation of electronic door locks for residents’ rooms and a new emergency call system for residents.

Wartburg funded the renovations and upgrades by refinancing bonds used to build Meadowview in 2000. The Westchester County Local Development Corp. in 2015 authorized $12.5 million in low-cost bonds for Wartburg to refinance existing debt and renovate the assisted living facility. Wartburg officials said the tax-exempt bond issue saved the nonprofit nearly $2.5 million in financing costs.

“As a result of the renovations the common areas are much more inviting and comfortable,” said David J. Gentner, president and CEO of Wartburg, in a press release. “It is amazing how much technology advances have influenced aspects of our residents’ quality of life since 2000.”

A Mount Vernon company, DGC Capital Contracting, was general contractor on the project. Magna Dry, also based in Mount Vernon, laid carpeting. KDA Architects, of Voorhees, New Jersey, was project architect.

The Meadowview assisted living facility includes a Memory Care wing for 15 residents with special needs related to Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other cognitive impairments.

