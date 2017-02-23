Henkel rides to strong quarterly, year-end results on back of Sun acquisition

Henkel, the German consumer products company that’s moving its North American headquarters from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Stamford this year, reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issued 2017 guidance of 2 to 4 percent organic sales growth.

The Düsseldorf corporation, which completed its acquisition of Wilton-based laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp. last year for $3.6 billion, reported quarterly earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for one-offs, of €765 million ($809.1 million) on sales that were up 10.8 percent to €4.86 billion ($5.14 billion).

For fiscal year 2016, Henkel’s sales grew by 3.5 percent to €18.7 billion ($19.78 billion).

The company said that each of its business units contributed to the positive performance by posting organic sales growth: adhesives technologies sales grew by 2.8 percent, beauty care by 2.1 percent, and laundry and home care by 4.7 percent.

