Henkel rides to strong quarterly, year-end results on back of Sun acquisition

By Kevin Zimmerman

Henkel, the German consumer products company that’s moving its North American headquarters from Scottsdale, Arizona, to Stamford this year, reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issued 2017 guidance of 2 to 4 percent organic sales growth.

The Düsseldorf corporation, which completed its acquisition of Wilton-based laundry and home care company The Sun Products Corp. last year for $3.6 billion, reported quarterly earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for one-offs, of €765 million ($809.1 million) on sales that were up 10.8 percent to €4.86 billion ($5.14 billion).

For fiscal year 2016, Henkel’s sales grew by 3.5 percent to €18.7 billion ($19.78 billion).

The company said that each of its business units contributed to the positive performance by posting organic sales growth: adhesives technologies sales grew by 2.8 percent, beauty care by 2.1 percent, and laundry and home care by 4.7 percent.

